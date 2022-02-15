Turkey reports 76,632 new coronavirus cases, 266 more deaths

  February 15 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 76,632 in the past 24 hours, and 266 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 74,936 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 438,553 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 144.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 26.2 million.

Donald Trump’s longtime accountants have ditched the former US president as a client, saying a decade’s worth of financial statements could not be relied upon, court documents showed Monday.

The Turkish Central Bank will move its headquarters from Ankara to Istanbul this summer, according to an internal e-mail notice reported by the local media on Feb. 14. 
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.