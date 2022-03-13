Turkey reports 17,426 new coronavirus cases, 138 more deaths

  • March 13 2022 19:28:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 17,426 in the past 24 hours, and 138 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 13.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 35,568 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 298,252 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.3 million.

