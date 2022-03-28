Turkey reports 14,364 new coronavirus cases, 61 more deaths

ISTANBUL

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,364 in the past 24 hours, and 61 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 28.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 18,526 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 272,435 tests were conducted over the past day.



The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021.



More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.



The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.5 million.