Turkey reports 102,601 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

  • February 01 2022 20:06:00

Turkey reports 102,601 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 102,601 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 102,601 in the past 24 hours, and 198 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 1.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 87,562 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 452,173 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 142.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25.1 million.

 

TURKEY Turkey reports 102,601 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

Turkey reports 102,601 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

    Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

  2. MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’

    MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’

  3. Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

    Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

  4. Turkey calls Russia, Ukraine for restraint amid escalation

    Turkey calls Russia, Ukraine for restraint amid escalation

  5. Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation

    Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation
Recommended
CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’

CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’
MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’

MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’
Turkey calls Russia, Ukraine for restraint amid escalation

Turkey calls Russia, Ukraine for restraint amid escalation
Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan
Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation

Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation
Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece
WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.
ECONOMY Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei said on Jan. 30 it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

SPORTS Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn’t care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men’s tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.