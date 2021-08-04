Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

ANKARA

Turkey has replaced Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar with 1st Army Commander Gen. Musa Avsever in a routine reshuffle as the former is retired as per the age limitation, while Navy and Air forces commander’s mandates are extended for another year.

The Supreme Military Board (YAŞ) held its annual meeting to discuss the promotion and dismissal of senior military personnel under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler as well as the commanders of the land, navy and air forces in Ankara on Aug 4.

Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy advisor and spokesman İbrahim Kalın announced the decisions taken at the YAŞ. The most important decision is the replacement of Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, who reached the working age limit this year. The YAŞ decided for his retirement.

Kalın said 1st Army Commander Gen. Musa Avsever would serve as the Land Forces commander. The terms of office of Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal are extended for another year, Kalın informed.

Likewise, the mandate of four generals and admirals is extended for one year while the terms of office of 320 colonels for two years, the spokesman stated. A total of 17 generals and admirals have been promoted to a higher ranking, while 56 colonels will serve in the rank of general and admiral starting from Aug 30.

One general due to the age limitation and 29 other generals and admirals are retired due to the lack of appropriate positions, Kalın informed.

According to the YAŞ decisions, the number of generals and admirals has increased to 266 from the current 240, the spokesman stated. The YAŞ decisions will take effect after they are published in the Official Gazette.