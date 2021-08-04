Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

  • August 04 2021 16:51:00

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

ANKARA
Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey has replaced Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar with 1st Army Commander Gen. Musa Avsever in a routine reshuffle as the former is retired as per the age limitation, while Navy and Air forces commander’s mandates are extended for another year.

The Supreme Military Board (YAŞ) held its annual meeting to discuss the promotion and dismissal of senior military personnel under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler as well as the commanders of the land, navy and air forces in Ankara on Aug 4.

Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy advisor and spokesman İbrahim Kalın announced the decisions taken at the YAŞ. The most important decision is the replacement of Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, who reached the working age limit this year. The YAŞ decided for his retirement.

Kalın said 1st Army Commander Gen. Musa Avsever would serve as the Land Forces commander. The terms of office of Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal are extended for another year, Kalın informed.

Likewise, the mandate of four generals and admirals is extended for one year while the terms of office of 320 colonels for two years, the spokesman stated. A total of 17 generals and admirals have been promoted to a higher ranking, while 56 colonels will serve in the rank of general and admiral starting from Aug 30.

One general due to the age limitation and 29 other generals and admirals are retired due to the lack of appropriate positions, Kalın informed.

According to the YAŞ decisions, the number of generals and admirals has increased to 266 from the current 240, the spokesman stated. The YAŞ decisions will take effect after they are published in the Official Gazette.

TURKEY Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

  3. Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

    Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

  4. Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

    Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

  5. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Recommended
Government tightens border control measures against influx

Government tightens border control measures against influx
Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners
Women protest against murder of university student

Women protest against murder of university student
Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya

Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 87.3 percent in July compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.