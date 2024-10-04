India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

NEW DELHI
India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

India's government has insisted that marital rape should be treated more leniently than other rape offences in an ongoing Supreme Court case brought by campaigners seeking to outlaw it.

The penal code introduced in the 19th century during British colonial rule of India explicitly states that "sexual acts by a man with his own wife is not rape."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted an overhauled code in July which retains that clause, despite the decade-long court challenge by activists seeking to make marital rape illegal.

The Interior Ministry filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that while marital rape should result in "penal consequences," the legal system should treat it more leniently than rape committed outside of marriage.

"A husband certainly does not have any fundamental right to violate the consent of his wife," the affidavit said.

"However, attracting the crime in the nature of 'rape' as recognised in India to the institution of marriage can be arguably considered to be excessively harsh."

India's current penal code mandates a minimum 10-year sentence for those convicted of rape.

The government's statement said that marital rape was adequately addressed in existing laws, including a 2005 law protecting women from domestic violence.

That law recognises sexual abuse as a form of domestic violence but does not prescribe any criminal penalties to perpetrators.

6 percent of Indian married women aged 18-49 have reported spousal sexual violence, according to the government's latest National Family Health Survey conducted from 2019 to 2021.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies will not back down

Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

Biden says not confident of peaceful US election

Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks

A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks
Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party

Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party
Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east

Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿