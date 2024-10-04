Sancar’s brain cancer research set for human trials

ISTANBUL

Turkish Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Aziz Sancar has announced that his groundbreaking research on brain cancer is on the verge of entering the clinical trial phase, where it will be tested on humans for a two-year period.

Sancar first disclosed what he defined as an "exciting discovery" on Feb. 17, 2022, and has since conducted extensive work in his laboratory, continuing experiments on mice. Sancar was one of three scientists who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on DNA repair in 2015.

In a recent interview, he noted that the base idea of his research has been ongoing for a decade.

Sancar explained that one of the most frequently employed chemicals in molecular biology is the EdU molecule. A few years ago, scientists discovered that EdU, when introduced into cell cultures, could eliminate cancerous cells, though the research failed to progress significantly.

Highlighting that brain tumors rank as the 10th leading cause of death, Sancar underscored the inadequacy of current cancer medications, which are unable to traverse the "blood-brain barrier” effectively.

The “blood-brain barrier” is widely defined as a special wall that protects the brain from harmful substances and controls the exchange of materials between the blood and the brain. This barrier allows only necessary and beneficial substances to pass through, while blocking harmful ones.

He emphasized that Cisplatin, a drug widely administered to cancer patients, cannot breach this barrier, whereas the EdU molecule has demonstrated an ability to penetrate the brain effortlessly.

"Our discovery introduces a compound that easily enters the brain and selectively eradicates cancer cells," Sancar remarked.

Following extensive laboratory experiments, tests were conducted on mice.

"We collaborated with neuroscience departments at universities, obtaining human brain tumor samples to place atop mouse brain slices, thereby creating a cellular environment closely resembling reality. Human tumor cells were injected into mouse brains, and we then observed the impact of EdU on brain tumors."

"In the early stages, the conventional medication proved more effective, but after 30-40 days, we observed that EdU had a more potent effect, with efficacy reaching up to 25 percent. When combined with existing treatments, the results were even more promising."

Considering EdU's toxicity and its selective action towards rapidly dividing cells, Sancar stated that it holds significant potential as a therapeutic agent in cancer treatment.

EdU’s unique properties may establish it as the foundation of an effective brain cancer drug, the scientist said, adding that It can target and eliminate rapidly proliferating cancerous brain cells while safeguarding healthy, non-dividing neurons.

"EdU shows considerable efficacy in animal models of brain cancer, but we need to conduct clinical trials over the next two years to thoroughly investigate its side effects in humans.”

“Throughout this period, our focus will be on the molecule’s safety profile in humans. I'm also striving to bring this innovative DNA repair methodology to Türkiye," he concluded.

In a recent development on cancer treatment, physicians launched the world’s first mRNA lung cancer vaccine trial across seven countries, including Türkiye, in a groundbreaking effort that could revolutionize cancer treatment in August.

The vaccine, known as BNT116 and developed by BioNTech, is designed to target non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer. It aims to eliminate cancer cells and prevent their recurrence by training the immune system to recognize and attack tumor markers specific to NSCLC.