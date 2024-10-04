Parliament to hold closed session on 'Israel threats'

Parliament to hold closed session on 'Israel threats'

ANKARA
Parliament to hold closed session on Israel threats

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has said the assembly will convene in a closed session to address potential security threats posed by Israel in light of its ongoing military actions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

"This will be an important meeting, not only for discussion but also to take the necessary measures and further increase the sensitivity of our parties and MPs on this issue," Kurtulmuş said during an event in the capital Ankara on Oct. 3.

Relevant ministers are likely to participate in the session to provide further insight, he added.

Kurtulmuş’s decision follows a call from main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

"We want information about Türkiye's security issue. We want to know if there is a threat in the Israeli issue," Özel told reporters in the southern city of Antalya earlier that day.

His remarks came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Oct. 1 that the "next place Israel will set its eyes on will be Türkiye."

"The sentences Erdoğan uttered are striking and worrying," Özel said.

"We hope that he will inform the parliament as soon as possible. If the president voices such a clear threat to the Turkish Republic, he should explain it with concrete reasons."

The CHP leader vowed not to allow this issue to be used as a distraction from the country’s internal problems.

"Everyone is worried about the 'Stand behind me, there is a state of war' discourse and the 'You are hungry, you are poor, but the danger is great, you should support me' pragmatism," he said.

"If you see a danger, tell the parliament and let us do what is necessary together... If the danger is great, we are in favor of unity and solidarity."

The CHP backs the government's diplomatic efforts and its calls for international action against Israeli aggression, Özel said.

"We have condemned Israel's crimes against humanity from the very beginning," he added.

"The Palestinian cause is the cause of every CHP member."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
Istanbul court OKs indictment in deadly church attack

Istanbul court OKs indictment in deadly church attack
2,000-year-old mosaic on display in Samsun after 30 years

2,000-year-old mosaic on display in Samsun after 30 years
Night Museum initiative wraps up summer season with success

Night Museum initiative wraps up summer season with success
8 Magma chambers discovered in Turkish city

8 Magma chambers discovered in Turkish city
Efforts ongoing to promote traditional viticulture in Aksaray

Efforts ongoing to promote traditional viticulture in Aksaray
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿