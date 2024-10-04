Erdoğan praises Türkiye's tech advances, defense industry at Teknofest

ADANA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lauded Türkiye’s advances in technology and defense industries while addressing a crowd at Teknofest, the country’s largest aviation, space and technology festival, held in the southern province of Adana.

In his speech, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is now exporting defense technology to nations that once refused to sell such products to Ankara, a milestone he attributed to decades of determination and hard work.

"We are now exporting to countries that yesterday would not give us defense industry technology products with their currency,” Erdoğan said, underscoring the importance of self-reliance in national security.

Teknofest 2024, which draws millions of attendees annually, showcases Türkiye’s advancements in science and technology. Erdoğan noted that the event is a testament to the country’s bright future, driven by the innovative minds of young people.

“This festival is not just about the impressive products of our national technology movement,” Erdoğan said. “It’s also about the young hearts and bright minds who will shape the Turkish Century.”

Erdoğan praised the youth as the future of Türkiye’s technological landscape, likening them to historical figures such as Hezarfen Ahmet Çelebi and Ali Kuşçu, who made significant contributions to science and technology. He thanked the event’s organizers, volunteers and the families of participants for their role in fostering a generation focused on progress.

The president also reflected on Türkiye's technological journey, citing past efforts by figures like Vecihi Hürkuş and Necmettin Erbakan, who faced challenges in realizing their visions. He said the road to success has not been easy, with obstacles ranging from economic sabotage to cyber-attacks.

“We are constantly strengthening our resilience against state-sponsored cyber-attacks and acts of digital terrorism,” Erdoğan said, warning against efforts to destabilize Türkiye’s progress, likening potential threats to the historic Sykes-Picot division that fractured the Middle East.

Erdoğan closed by wishing Teknofest 2024 success, emphasizing that the future begins with a dream, and commended Türkiye’s young generation for carrying the nation's aspirations forward.