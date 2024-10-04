New regulation bans use of common pins for cards

ISTANBUL

In a bid to guard against the rising number of theft and fraud incidents, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has introduced a regulation prohibiting the use of commonly used passwords for bank cards as of next week.

Popular number combinations such as the founding dates of football teams, the conquest dates of the provinces and provincial license plate numbers would no longer be accepted as bank card pins through this new regulation.

This newly introduced system will automatically alert individuals to change their password and prompt them to replace the pins with safer combinations on the occasions that they use such passwords when completing transactions at the ATMs.

Slated for implementation over the entirety of the country, the new regulation highlights the vulnerability of basic password combinations to brute force attacks. In light of this, it seeks to motivate individuals to use stronger passwords and protect themselves from such incidents.