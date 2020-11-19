Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish national football team were relegated to the UEFA Nations C League after losing 2-0 on Nov. 18 against Hungary in Budapest.

Hungary broke the deadlock in the 57th minute as midfielder David Siger scored from very close range at Puskas Arena, making it 1-0.

Turkey took risks but failed to score the equalizer and in the 95th minute, Hungary doubled the gap on a counter-attack.

Hungarian left winger Kevin Varga had the ball in Hungary's half court to dribble until Turkey's penalty area, where he faced Turkish goalkeeper Mert Günok.

Varga made a vicious strike with his right foot to beat Günok as Hungary clinched the 2-0 victory.

Hungary, who won League B - Group 3 with 11 points, advanced to the upper division, the A League.

Following the loss, Turkey came last in the group with 6 points.

The Turkish team were relegated to the C League.

In the other Group 3 match, Serbia thrashed Russia 5-0 in Belgrade.

Second-place Russia and third-place Serbia will remain in the B League.

Russia has 8 points and Serbia racked up 6 points to end this phase.

The Serbians secured third spot through away goals against Turkey.

The Serbia-Turkey game in September in Belgrade ended 0-0, but last month, the return match in Istanbul ended 2-2.