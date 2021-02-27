Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s health minister on Feb. 26 announced the cities in Turkey where over the last week the number of COVID-19 cases rose or fell the most.

On Twitter, Fahrettin Koca said the cities where the number of cases fell the most per 100,000 people are Bayburt (northeastern Turkey), Erzincan (eastern), Trabzon and Karabük (Black Sea region), and Hatay (southern).

The cities of Ordu, Giresun, Samsun, Tokat – all in the Black Sea region – and Bolu (northwest) are the cities where the numbers rose the most, he added.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers.

Since last December, Turkey has had weeknight and weekend curfews to curb the virus’ spread.

Last week, Koca announced that Turkey will start to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions starting on March 1, based on local data.