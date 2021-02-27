Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  • February 27 2021 09:51:00

Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

Turkey’s health minister on Feb. 26 announced the cities in Turkey where over the last week the number of COVID-19 cases rose or fell the most. 

On Twitter, Fahrettin Koca said the cities where the number of cases fell the most per 100,000 people are Bayburt (northeastern Turkey), Erzincan (eastern), Trabzon and Karabük (Black Sea region), and Hatay (southern).

The cities of Ordu, Giresun, Samsun, Tokat – all in the Black Sea region – and Bolu (northwest) are the cities where the numbers rose the most, he added.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers.

Since last December, Turkey has had weeknight and weekend curfews to curb the virus’ spread.

Last week, Koca announced that Turkey will start to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions starting on March 1, based on local data.

statistics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

    Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

  4. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

  5. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Recommended
Turkish security units saved 3 Ezidis in last 18 months

Turkish security units saved 3 Ezidis in last 18 months

Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan
Some 120 nabbed over alleged fuel-related tax fraud

Some 120 nabbed over alleged fuel-related tax fraud
Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria

Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria
Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer
Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims
WORLD Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police said on Feb. 26. 
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 157 billion Turkish liras (around $21.2 billion) in March-May.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.