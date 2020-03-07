Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

  • March 07 2020 11:04:00

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said "Turkey completely rejects all baseless claims and decisions" taken at a Ministerial Council meeting held on March 4 in Cairo, Egypt.

“Our country has always respected and supported the territorial integrity and political unity of Arab countries and has taken a constructive attitude so that the region will not be driven into further instability,” said the ministry.

It said Turkey’s constructive attitude and efforts are appreciated by Arab nations.

“The baseless accusations of some Arab League members towards our country are mainly the result of their futile efforts to cover their destructive activities,” it added.

The ministry said it is well known that some countries not only stand idly by but also support regimes, militia leaders and terrorist groups that cause humanitarian plight in some Arab countries.

“We invite the Arab League to play a positive role in ensuring stability and security in the region instead of acting under the direction of some of its members who have a hostile attitude toward our country,” it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  3. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  4. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  5. Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

    Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal
Recommended
Turkish Süper Lig: Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1

Turkish Süper Lig: Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1
Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis
Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run
Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league

Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league
Watford snap Liverpools 44-match unbeaten run

Watford snap Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run
Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague
WORLD ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL opened fire at a ceremony in Kabul on March 6, killing at least 32 people in the first major attack in the city since the United States reached an agreement with the Afghan Taliban on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops.

ECONOMY Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.