Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war

ANKARA

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has called on Armenia to end “hostility,” stressing that a future cannot be built in the region based on “grudge and hatred.”

“Armenia should abandon hostility and look to the future. With this understanding and in line with our historical responsibility, we will continue to strive for peace, tranquillity, and stability in our region,” Anadolu Agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Nov. 8 during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Marking the anniversary of the Karabakh war, Akar emphasized that this victory of the “heroic Azerbaijani army was achieved not only after 44 days of struggle but as a result of 30 years of persistence, faith and determination.”

“This is not only a victory won against Armenia. This victory has also been the best response to those who have turned a blind eye to injustice and unlawfulness and remained silent for years,” he stated.

“As always, our dear brothers and sisters, whose joy we know as our joy and sorrow as our sorrow, we were with you again in the just struggle. As a nation, we tried to support our dear brothers and sisters with all our means,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry on Nov. 8 expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of its victory in Karabakh. “We are celebrating the victory of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War, which was crowned by liberation of the cultural capital of ancient Shusha on Nov. 8 last year,” said the statement.

Noting that Azerbaijan used its “right to self-defense to regain its occupied lands,” the Foreign Ministry said the country was able to ratify its victory on the ground via the trilateral declaration signed on Nov. 9.



Turkey also welcomed the return of “1 million forcibly displaced Azerbaijani brothers” to their homelands with the victory of Azerbaijan.

The statement further noted that the Karabakh victory not only liberated the occupied territories but also “paved the way for the lasting peace, stability and cooperation we long for in the region.”

Citing the motto of “one nation, two states,” Turkey shared the “joy and pride of Azerbaijan, with which we have brought our relations to the level of alliance with the Shusha Declaration.”

“Our solidarity with Azerbaijan will continue forever,” it added.

Turkey and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration on June 15, a pact that focuses on defense cooperation and establishing new transportation routes.

Azerbaijan marks 1st anniversary of Victory Day

Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 marked the first anniversary of its victory liberating the Armenian-occupied territories in the Karabakh region, while its Foreign Ministry released a statement saying new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus region.

An official ceremony was held in Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in the capital Baku on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Several artists performed in the “Victory Fair” that was held in the National Park, where also the Turkish janissary band took stage.

Military officers marched from the Azneft Squarem with people joining them unfurling Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

President İlham Aliyev spent the Victory day in the country’s cultural and historical capital Susha.

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis paid homage to their compatriots killed in Ganja during last year’s conflict.

Large crowds turned out at the Victory Park in Ganja’s Kapaz district yesterday and laid flowers at monuments set up in honor of the victims.

At least 26 civilians, including six children, were killed and 127 people, including 29 children, were wounded in Armenian attacks on Ganja, according to Qurban Rzayer, an official of Kapaz district.

Baku called on people in South Caucasus to accept new realities and reiterated its willingness to normalize relations with Armenia based on strict adherence to international law principles, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of international borders.

“Armenia must choose between regional cooperation and illegal, as well as unfounded territorial claims against its neighbors,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on the first anniversary of Victory Day, which marks the country’s victory over Armenia in a 44-day war to liberate Upper-Karabakh.

The country’s long-term objectives are establishment of lasting- peace, development, and progress, the ministry said, calling on the international community to play a constructive role in convincing Armenia that there is no alternative to peace.

“Attempts to directly or indirectly support revanche and its armament in Armenia must be stopped,” the ministry added.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating several humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, with the cease-fire seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.