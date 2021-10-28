Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad, says Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is prepared to boost defense and security cooperation with Chad as the African nation faces terrorists and other armed groups, the Turkish president said on Oct. 27.

"Turkey is ready to develop cooperation with Chad, which is simultaneously fighting terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups, in the military, defense, and security fields," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint press conference following a meeting with Chad's visiting Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said they discussed the bilateral relations of the two nations, as well as regional issues adding Turkey to support Chad in its transitional period.

"With the agreements signed today, Chad will become one of Turkey's pioneering partners in Africa," Erdoğan said, adding that the Central African country has a great potential and role in the region.

Erdoğan noted that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has reached $112 million, a 47% increase overall, with the goal of reaching $200 million and then $500 million.

The two countries will continue to work on further deepening relations and enriching diversity in trade in a holistic, win-win approach, Erdoğan added.

For his part, Itno said the two leaders had the opportunity to sign bilateral agreements in various areas including energy, infrastructure, and security.

"The agreements include the fields of the airline industry, energy, infrastructure, defense, security, scientific research, education, youth, sports, media, universities, and academia," said Itno.

Noting that Chad and Turkey both support each other, Itno said cooperation at the level of international organizations was also discussed during the meeting.

"In addition, we discussed the issues in Africa. Our priorities are common. In particular, we discussed the recent events in Sudan, the situation in Libya and the difficulties that terrorism has caused us in the Sahel region," he said.

Itno also noted that the two leaders discussed the transition process in Chad that started in April.

"We have created all the necessary transition institutions, a civilian government has been appointed, and a roadmap has been determined. We have started an inclusive national dialogue process.

"Therefore, we discussed the road map of the Chad government in our meeting. We talked about how we can use the necessary financial means. We discussed how we can make the transition period successful," said the Chadian leader.

Chad has been in the midst of a transition process since the death of Itno's father, former President Idriss Deby Itno on April 19.