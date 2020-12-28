Turkey, protector of least developed countries: Turkish FM

Turkey places itself as a protector of the least developed countries in international platforms, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Dec. 28, recalling that the country has been active in several platforms of the United Nations as part of this approach.

“As one of the priorities of our entrepreneurial and humanitarian diplomacy, Turkey continues its position as protector of the least developed countries,” he said, addressing the “2030 Road Sustainability Webinar” held as part of the Global Hope Festival.

Referring to the importance of preserving the environment that will provide future generations with a more livable clean environment, a life worthy of human dignity, access to education, health, employment, and technology, Çavuşoğlu said his ministry has been actively contributing to this agenda in international institutions.

He recalled that Turkey is the co-chair of “Friends Group” established by the United Nations to support these countries, and noted that the country also hosts the U.N. Technology Bank in Gebze, which was established to transfer technology to the least developed countries.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkey has continued this approach, he said. “We have supported and signed many decisions that take into account the situation of the most vulnerable and weak groups and countries on international platforms. We helped every country in need regardless of religion, language or race.”

Reminding that last year First Lady Emine Erdoğan hosted an event held at the U.N. for “zero waste,” Çavuşoğlu said that event has been a precedent for the whole world.

