Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  • June 26 2021 07:00:00

Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

ANKARA
Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

Authorities are considering increasing speed limits on Turkey’s highways, starting with newly built roads, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

Currently, the speed limit for passenger cars on highways is 120 kilometers per hour (km/h). It is 100 km/h for buses and 90 km/h for trucks.

“Authorities tolerate up to 132 km/h speed on highways, and we can increase the speed limit by 20 km/h for passenger cars,” Soylu said.

He added that officials from the General Directorate of Highways and the traffic department of the police force are presently conducting a study for a possible increase in the speed limit.

Soylu also said that 7,530 people were killed in road accidents in 2015, but the death toll declined to 4,866 in 2020.

The number of driving licenses issued grew more than 36 percent while the number of motor vehicles increased 49.6 percent, and despite those increases, road accidents and the death toll from the accidents dropped, he noted.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), some 984,000 traffic accidents occurred in Turkey in 2020, down from 1.2 million in the previous year.

The decline in road accidents last year is also related to travel bans, curfews and lockdowns imposed to bring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Around 226,000 people were injured in those road accidents versus 283,000 in 2019.

TURKEY Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  2. Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

    Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

  3. Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

    Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

  4. CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party

    CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party

  5. Mucilage not descended to Marmara Sea depths: Report

    Mucilage not descended to Marmara Sea depths: Report
Recommended
Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport
One dead, 10 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

One dead, 10 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol
Turkey administers over 16 million doses of vaccine in June

Turkey administers over 16 million doses of vaccine in June
CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party

CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party
Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal

'Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal'
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone
WORLD Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Staring into space or sobbing, family members of those missing in the Florida apartment building collapse waited in anguish for news of loved ones, while others scrambled for a place to live after their home was destroyed.

ECONOMY Turkey safe harbor for international investors: Vice president

Turkey safe harbor for international investors: Vice president

Offering a qualified workforce and inclusive support, Turkey is a safe harbor for international investors, the country's vice president said on June 24. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.