Turkey plans to extend layoff ban

ISTANBUL

The Turkish government is planning to extend a three-month layoff ban introduced by parliament in mid-April, according to the family, labor and social services minister.

“Restriction on termination [of employment contract] has been an important element in protecting rights of employees during the pandemic period,” Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk told private broadcaster NTV on June 13.

The government is also working on measures to lower costs of employers, she added, saying that those businesses increasing employment will be rewarded.

Flexible working models will be encouraged in the upcoming period, said Selçuk.

Some 3.5 million workers are being paid within the short-term employment scheme since mid-March, when the first coronavirus infections were detected and mobility restrictions were introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey. The total of payments made to those workers from the Unemployment Insurance Fund reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($1.46 billion), the minister said.

In the meantime, some 1.35 million people forced to unpaid leave were granted a monthly allowance of 1,170 liras ($171.7).

Nearly 6 million low-income households were given a one-time cash aid of 1,000 liras to cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic.