Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan

  • February 09 2021 09:03:00

Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan

KARACHI
Turkey opens unit for kids with blood disease in Pakistan

A Turkish government-funded facility for children suffering from blood disorders was inaugurated in Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi on Feb. 8. 

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) set up the 10-bed, state-of-the-art high dependency unit (HDU) in collaboration with the Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation in the port city. Thalassemia is a blood disorder which deprives the body of the hemoglobin it needs.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Tolga Uçak, TİKA’s Karachi coordinator Ibrahim Katirci, and the Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation founder Asim Qidwai inaugurated the facility.

Addressing the ceremony, Uçak said Ankara will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in sectors relating to socioeconomic development.

Katirci said the new facility is aimed at enhancing the “life quality of children born with thalassemia and blood disorders and easing the financial burden of their parents.”

Thanking the Turkish government and TİKA for establishing the special medical unit, Qidwai said it will help the children fight for their lives.

Last month, at Karachi’s Al-Mustafa Welfare Hospital, TİKA established an operation theater for free surgeries for cleft lips and palates.

An ultrasound facility with five-color Doppler machines, serving up to 200 patients a day, was also established by TIKA at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi, one of the country’s largest public-sector hospitals.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey experiencing historical breakthrough, says Erdoğan

    Turkey experiencing historical breakthrough, says Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul hit by heavy storm

    Istanbul hit by heavy storm

  3. Outbreak causing weight gain, sleep disorder: Survey

    Outbreak causing weight gain, sleep disorder: Survey

  4. Former presidential candidate İnce resigns from CHP

    Former presidential candidate İnce resigns from CHP

  5. Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

    Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel
Recommended
Turkish FM holds phone call with Iraqi counterpart

Turkish FM holds phone call with Iraqi counterpart
Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel

Talks for new migrant deal should start immediately, Erdoğan tells Merkel
Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour

Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour
Turkey extends solidarity to India grappling with flood

Turkey extends solidarity to India grappling with flood
Turkey friend and ally to Libya: Interim PM

Turkey friend and ally to Libya: Interim PM
Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader

Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader
WORLD Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial will launch this week with a debate and a vote on whether it's even constitutional to prosecute the former president over the deadly Capitol siege now that he's no longer in office.
ECONOMY Participation finance department established under presidency

Participation finance department established under presidency

The Turkish presidency is setting up an office to deal with the growing sector of participation finance, according to an official notice published on Feb. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes beat Beşiktaş lcrypex with a 84-80 score on Feb. 7 in an ING Basketball Lig game.