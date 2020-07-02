Turkey opens investigation into Volkswagen Group

  • July 02 2020 09:20:00

Turkey opens investigation into Volkswagen Group

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey opens investigation into Volkswagen Group

Turkey's Competition Authority opened an investigation against German automotive giant Volkswagen Group's brands -Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

On June 11, the authority discussed findings from a preliminary investigation and decided to open an investigation according to a press release on July 1.

The investigation included claims on the maximum speed limits for the radar speed control system and roof hatches, the use of gasoline particulate filters, sensitive information on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology and AdBlue tanks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

    Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

  2. Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

    Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

  3. Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

    Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

  4. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
World Bank backs Turkeys rail connectivity, logistics

World Bank backs Turkey's rail connectivity, logistics
Oil company TÜPRAŞ tops Turkeys Fortune 500 list

Oil company TÜPRAŞ tops Turkey's Fortune 500 list
Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey eyes more trade with Hungary

Turkey eyes more trade with Hungary
Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept

Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept
Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March
WORLD Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.    
ECONOMY World Bank backs Turkeys rail connectivity, logistics

World Bank backs Turkey's rail connectivity, logistics

The World Bank is providing a €314.5 million ($350 million) loan to Turkey for improving its rail connectivity and logistics, the bank said in a statement late on June 30. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.