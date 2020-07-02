Turkey opens investigation into Volkswagen Group

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Competition Authority opened an investigation against German automotive giant Volkswagen Group's brands -Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

On June 11, the authority discussed findings from a preliminary investigation and decided to open an investigation according to a press release on July 1.

The investigation included claims on the maximum speed limits for the radar speed control system and roof hatches, the use of gasoline particulate filters, sensitive information on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology and AdBlue tanks.