Turkey not chasing adventures in E Med, says Erdoğan

  • August 13 2020 12:28:00

ANKARA- Reuters
President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 13 that the only solution to Turkey's dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not chasing any "adventures" in the region.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, are vehemently at odds over claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region, and tensions have risen since Ankara launched exploration operations in an area of the Mediterranean on Monday.

Speaking to members of his ruling AKP, Erdoğan said the escalation of tensions in the region was caused by Greece, and urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights. "The path to a solution in the eastern Mediterranean is via dialogue and negotiation. We are not chasing any unnecessary adventures or seeking tensions," he said.

