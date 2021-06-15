Turkey no longer 'incapable' in foreign policy: Bahçeli

  • June 15 2021 12:32:00

Turkey no longer 'incapable' in foreign policy: Bahçeli

ANKARA
Turkey no longer incapable in foreign policy: Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on June 15 said that there is no longer a “bowing and incapable” Turkey in international relations.

Turkey does not “wait for somebody’s words” while conducting its foreign affairs, Bahçeli said, speaking at the MHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

“There is a reality that Turkey takes the lead, sets the direction and raises its voice,” he stated.

Bahçeli said he expects that Turkey and the United States would “break the ice” in bilateral ties after a meeting held between the presidents of the two countries in Brussels on June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

However, it remains unclear at what level U.S. President Joe Biden sees Turkey as an ally, the MHP leader said.

“The U.S. Secretary of State brazenly stated that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 is disturbing,” he said. Bahçeli accused Washington of doing business with the YPG despite talking about a strategic partnership.

Bahçeli suggested that the U.S. “protects the putschists,” but wags its finger at Turkey on other issues, such as the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems.

Turkey is an “equal” member of NATO, and the Alliance has nothing to say for Turkey’s sovereign decision in purchasing a defense system, he stated.

Bahçeli also rejected early elections calls made by opposition parties. “What is the hidden agenda of those that insist on snap elections although we say there will be no early elections?” he said.

The elections will be held in June 2023, Bahçeli added.

foreign policy, diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

    Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  2. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  3. Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

    Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

  4. No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

    No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

  5. President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

    President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit
Recommended
Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson

Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson
CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations

Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations
WORLD Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pickup truck, prosecutors said on June 14, in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 7.5 billion Turkish liras (some $880 million) in January-May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 15. 
SPORTS Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page said he could make alterations for his side’s second Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey in Baku.