Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq, Syria

  • August 22 2021 07:00:00

Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq, Syria

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least seven PKK terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 21. 

The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization targeted three terrorists with airstrikes in Iraq's Metina district near the Turkish border, the ministry said on Twitter.

“We will continue to destroy the terrorists in their lair!” the ministry emphasized.

“One PKK terrorist identified in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek region in northern Iraq,” said the ministry, adding that the additional three YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation

Olive Branch areas were also neutralized in northern Syria.

“Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively everywhere,” the ministry underlined.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has been carrying out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

TURKEY FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan

FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

    Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

  2. Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

    Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

  3. Turkish president, Greek premier discuss Afghanistan, migration

    Turkish president, Greek premier discuss Afghanistan, migration

  4. Wildfire in Istanbul's Heybeliada under control

    Wildfire in Istanbul's Heybeliada under control

  5. 160 people evacuated from Afghan capital reach Istanbul

    160 people evacuated from Afghan capital reach Istanbul
Recommended
159 historical artifacts recovered in southern Turkey

159 historical artifacts recovered in southern Turkey
Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van
FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan

FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan
Wildfire in Istanbuls Heybeliada under control

Wildfire in Istanbul's Heybeliada under control
Over 90% of COVID cases in Turkey are Delta variant: Minister

Over 90% of COVID cases in Turkey are Delta variant: Minister

Nearly 800 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Nearly 800 irregular migrants held across Turkey
WORLD Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopian minority flees to Sudan

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopian minority flees to Sudan

Dragged into a conflict not of their making, members of Ethiopia’s Qemant ethnic group say their only choice was fleeing to Sudan - marking another bleak turn in a widening war.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 2 trillion Turkish liras (around $241 billion) as of the end of July, according to official figures on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Aug. 21. 