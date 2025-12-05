Guide dogs strengthen mobility, safety for Türkiye’s visually impaired

Guide dogs strengthen mobility, safety for Türkiye’s visually impaired

ISTANBUL
Guide dogs strengthen mobility, safety for Türkiye’s visually impaired

Guide dogs, trained over a rigorous two-year program, are becoming indispensable companions for people with visual impairments in Türkiye, supporting their safe, independent and uninterrupted mobility.

 

Starting as young puppies, they undergo a comprehensive curriculum that spans early socialization, adapting to traffic, recognizing obstacles and learning to navigate complex environments.

 

By the time they are ready for service, these dogs can detect curbs, stairs, doors, route changes and various physical barriers, guiding users with a level of precision that enhances both safety and confidence.

 

The Guide Dogs Association plays a central role in this effort, selecting suitable candidates at a young age based on health, temperament and adaptability. Puppies join the program about eight weeks old and are first placed with volunteer families, where they learn social behavior, house routines, communication with people, public transport use and adjusting to crowded settings.

 

After this phase, dogs move on to professional training, where they are taught route-tracking, obstacle detection, safe starts and stops and awareness of traffic flow.

 

Matching each dog with the right user is a meticulous process. Trainers compare the dog’s character with the applicant’s lifestyle and mobility needs, followed by a joint training period that begşns on basic routes and continues in the user’s own home, workplace and daily surroundings.

 

After the dog is placed, follow-up checks ensure continued support, with all food, care and veterinary costs covered by the program.

 

Association Chair and guide dog user Nurdeniz Tunçer said that only 11 guide dogs are currently active in Türkiye, but public awareness has significantly increased.

 

“We can now enter public spaces, transportation, cinemas and courthouses much more easily. Awareness has risen considerably,” she said, though she noted that some taxi drivers still refuse guide dogs.

 

Tuçer described how her dog, Kara, supports her every day. “Being able to go to the market, my office or use public transport independently is a great luxury. A guide dog is life-saving. They are our eyes, our companions,” she said, calling for expanded training facilities to increase the number of guide dogs in the country.

 

Guide-dog mobility instructor Burcu Bora explained that the training begins at birth, and each dog serves for about 8-10 years. Matching is also selective. “Not every dog suits every person. The dog must choose the person, too,” she said.

 

Guide dogs, she added, minimize environmental obstacles and enable users to move freely, safely and with dignity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid
Court begins trial over Manisa mayor’s death

Court begins trial over Manisa mayor’s death
Turkish MPs advance sweeping judicial reform bill

Turkish MPs advance sweeping judicial reform bill
Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar

Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar
New wave of arrests hit Turkish football amid widening betting probe

New wave of arrests hit Turkish football amid widening betting probe
Berlin Technical University elects Turkish scientist as new president

Berlin Technical University elects Turkish scientist as new president
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿