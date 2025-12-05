Türkiye moves to launch support scheme for exported TV series

ANKARA

Türkiye is developing a new support mechanism for TV series that achieve strong overseas sales, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said, noting that falling advertising revenues have begun to strain domestic production budgets.

“Ad revenues have dropped and this has created difficulties for producers. We are working with the industry on a support project, and we will share it with the public when it is finalized,” Ersoy said at an event in Ankara.

He underlined that Turkish TV dramas have become one of the country’s most influential cultural assets abroad, with Türkiye ranking second only to the United States in global drama exports.

The minister noted that for a show to draw international buyers, it typically needs to air at least 26 episodes domestically — a threshold that signals audience success and boosts demand from foreign broadcasters.

“We will provide support proportional to a drama’s export rate,” he said. “We will continue to support them, provided they maintain a focus on their content and promotional scenarios, while they continue to export.”

Regarding the support criteria, Ersoy emphasized that a qualifying series must demonstrate export success and its storyline must effectively contribute to promoting Türkiye.

Turkish series have become a powerful driver of cultural diplomacy.

As one of the strongest players in the global drama and content market, Türkiye produces nearly 50 TV series each year and reaches hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Last year, the country’s drama exports surpassed 300 titles, generating revenues of over $500 million.