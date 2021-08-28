Turkey, Montenegro target $250 mln trade volume: Erdoğan

MONTENEGRO

Turkey and Montenegro set a $250 million trade volume target, the visiting Turkish president said on Aug. 28.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic in the city of Cetinje, the former royal capital of Montenegro.

Addressing a joint news conference, Erdoğan said that his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro shows Turkey's responsibility to the Balkan countries.

The unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is very important for Turkey and it will help overcome disagreements, he asserted.

The Turkish leader on Saturday arrived in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, the second stop on his mini-tour of two Western Balkan countries.

This is Erdoğan's first-ever official visit to the small Balkan country.

During face-to-face meetings, bilateral relations will be reviewed and steps will be discussed for deepening cooperation.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was the first stop of Erdoğan’s mini-western Balkans tour as he arrived in the capital Sarajevo on Friday.

Erdoğan is accompanied by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.