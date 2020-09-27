Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

  • September 27 2020 14:22:00

Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

GAZİANTEP
Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

Turkey has made progress in locally developing a vaccine for COVID-19, the country’s industry and technology minister has said.

“Our works are bearing fruits. The animal test phase for two potential vaccines has been completed,” Mustafa Varank told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Applications have been filed with the Health Ministry, following the ministry’s assessments and after facilities, where the pilot production for the vaccine will be carried out, the human trials will begin, the minister added. “We are hoping to get significant results regarding the development of the vaccine in the period ahead and we will inform the public of the developments.”

Varank noted that efforts for the coronavirus vaccine and medicine are coordinated under the roof of the COVID-19 Turkey Platform, led by Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK).

"As part of those efforts and the platform, local scientists have already developed the domestic synthesis of the antiviral drug named favipiravir.

A Turkish company is presently producing this medicine,” he also said.

Over 2,100 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are currently quarantined at dormitories and hostels across Turkey, the Interior Ministry has said.

“As of Sept. 26, 2,157 people are in isolation in dormitories and hostels that have a capacity of 92,790,” read a ministry statement. Some 689 of these individuals have been placed in quarantine for violating self-isolation requirements, while

1,359 of them are temporary residents, such as seasonal agricultural workers and site workers, it added.

According to the ministry, 3,524 people have been placed in quarantine – either voluntarily or for violating rules – since Sept. 11, when Turkey imposed new measures against COVID-19.

These included mandatory quarantine at government-run facilities for people who violate self-isolation rules. In a notification sent to all 81 of Turkey’s provinces, the Interior Ministry had announced that confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who violate isolation conditions or who are not able to properly self-isolate will be placed in dormitories and hostels designated by local governors.

Turkey has ramped up measures in past weeks to arrest the spread of the virus, introducing tighter inspections and curb on social events.

But it started in-class education for kindergarten students and first graders on Sept. 21. Starting Sept. 28, this group of students are beginning to attend classes two days a week. In the first week of the face-to-face education students went to school only one day a week.

covid-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  2. EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

    EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

  3. Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

    Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

  4. Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

    Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

  5. Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

    Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey
Recommended
Animal Protection Unit takes charge in Turkey’s Adana

Animal Protection Unit takes charge in Turkey’s Adana
Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker
712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report

712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report
Over 35 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 35 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks
Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria
WORLD Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near a million

Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near a million

An overnight curfew in Australia's second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said on Sept. 27, even as the global coronavirus toll inched towards one million dead.    
ECONOMY OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.    
SPORTS Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men's national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Sept. 26 due to the presence of coronavirus cases.