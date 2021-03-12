Turkey launches website to share fight on coronavirus

  • March 12 2021 09:35:33

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey launched a website on March 11 where it will share its experience in fighting the novel coronavirus.

The turkiyestopcovid.com website will broadcast in Turkish and English and is intended to relay efforts for its citizens and the world, according to a statement by the presidential communication directorate.

Presidential Communication Director Fahrettin Altun, said: “We fight not only for our nation but also for humanity against the virus,” noting that the site was launched on the first anniversary of the virus’ detection in Turkey.

Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage Turks’ confidence in the vaccines.

The nation has been implementing curfew during weeknights since December.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions based on circumstances in individual provinces.

