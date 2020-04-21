Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

  • April 21 2020 16:15:00

Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

Turkey has kick-started a campaign to train at least 1 million software developers in a project assisted with online courses.

“We put into practice today the revolutionary ‘1 million software developer’ project, which will make our country one of the leading countries in the world in software development,” the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on its Twitter account on April 21.

“A historic step is being taken for Turkey today. A huge online course series that you can join at home is being launched,” it said, adding that 31 online courses of nearly 47,000 minutes are already uploaded on the ministry’s website.

The number of courses in categories such as algorithm, web programming, mobile application and game development will increase to 100 until the end of this year, said the ministry.

The exam scores of those completing the courses will automatically be added to their CVs collected on the ministry’s web portal. Companies in search of employees with IT skills will be given access to the CV pool, according to the ministry’s announcement.

The campaign aims to create 1 million jobs in positions such as information security expert, web designer, project executive and system specialists.

Online subscription to the online course program is free of charge.

Turkey has scarce human resources in software development with about 140,000 employees, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a video yesterday.

“Particularly, we have vacancy in intermediate level staff in software areas,” he said.

“Since their number is limited in Turkey, software developers have to take responsibilities of a system analyst, system testing expert, project supervisor, database expert, designer and security expert at the same time. Firms always complain about having difficulty in hiring in these positions,” he added.

The minister called on high school and university students to apply to the program.

“Seize this opportunity that will make a great contribution to your career steps. It is an excellent opportunity especially in these days of staying at home. Let’s take ourselves and our country to an upper place in the software sector which is the most competitive area of our era,” he said.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins
Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B
Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

Turkey takes nearly 37,000 trademark applications in Q1

Turkey takes nearly 37,000 trademark applications in Q1
Shares skid after oil prices dip into negative territory

Shares skid after oil prices dip into negative territory
Turkey will start electric tractor production in October: Official

Turkey will start electric tractor production in October: Official
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins

The Turkish government has started the third round of a one-time 1,000-Turkish Lira ($143) cash aid to cushion the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on households.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 