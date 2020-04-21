Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Turkey has kick-started a campaign to train at least 1 million software developers in a project assisted with online courses.



“We put into practice today the revolutionary ‘1 million software developer’ project, which will make our country one of the leading countries in the world in software development,” the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on its Twitter account on April 21.



“A historic step is being taken for Turkey today. A huge online course series that you can join at home is being launched,” it said, adding that 31 online courses of nearly 47,000 minutes are already uploaded on the ministry’s website.



The number of courses in categories such as algorithm, web programming, mobile application and game development will increase to 100 until the end of this year, said the ministry.



The exam scores of those completing the courses will automatically be added to their CVs collected on the ministry’s web portal. Companies in search of employees with IT skills will be given access to the CV pool, according to the ministry’s announcement.



The campaign aims to create 1 million jobs in positions such as information security expert, web designer, project executive and system specialists.



Online subscription to the online course program is free of charge.



Turkey has scarce human resources in software development with about 140,000 employees, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a video yesterday.



“Particularly, we have vacancy in intermediate level staff in software areas,” he said.



“Since their number is limited in Turkey, software developers have to take responsibilities of a system analyst, system testing expert, project supervisor, database expert, designer and security expert at the same time. Firms always complain about having difficulty in hiring in these positions,” he added.



The minister called on high school and university students to apply to the program.



“Seize this opportunity that will make a great contribution to your career steps. It is an excellent opportunity especially in these days of staying at home. Let’s take ourselves and our country to an upper place in the software sector which is the most competitive area of our era,” he said.