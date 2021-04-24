Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

  • April 24 2021 14:32:00

ANKARA
Turkey has launched a military operation against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq early on April 24, according to daily Hürriyet. 

According to security sources, Turkish commando forces were in Iraq’s Metina region. Other regions targeted in the operation include Qandil, Zap, Gara and Avaşin-Basyan. 

Turkish commandos supported by the Air Force, ATAK helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) have entered the region in an air attack operation.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces Command are managing and dispatching the operation from the Army Command Control Center.

