Turkey, Iraq on same page against terror groups, says Erdoğan

  • December 18 2020 08:59:00

Turkey, Iraq on same page against terror groups, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Iraq on same page against terror groups, says Erdoğan

Turkey and Iraq agreed to continue fighting terrorists trying to disrupt peace and stability in their common region, the Turkish president announced on Dec. 17. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks came at a joint news conference following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who is in Turkey to discuss regional, bilateral and economic ties.

Erdoğan said terror groups such as Daesh, also known as ISIL, as well as the PKK and FETÖ, were "common enemies" of both sides and underlined that separatist terrorist aims had no future in Turkey, Iraq or Syria.

Recent terror attacks have shown that the PKK's Syrian offshoot, known as the YPG, poses a threat to Iraqi security as well, the president said, referring to a YPG/PKK attack on Peshmerga forces in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq on Wednesday.

Erdoğan went on to hail Baghdad's appointment of a Turkmen minister to its cabinet, adding that Turkey stood by Iraq without any kind of ethnic or religious discrimination be it concerning Turkmens, Kurds or Arabs, or the Shia and Sunni sects.

Protecting Iraq's political unity, territorial integrity, safety, and security are among Turkey's chief concerns, he underlined, expressing Ankara's willingness to contribute to Iraq's reconstruction.

On the economic front, Erdoğan noted that both countries could easily reach their trade goal of $20 billion and that the leaders agreed to help Turkish and Iraqi businessmen by removing obstacles in the way of commerce.

Further stressing that both countries shared a great potential in the energy sector, he called for the repair of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline - damaged by ISIL attacks - by which oil from Iraq's Kirkuk province could make its way to the global market in larger quantities than before.

Concluding his remarks, Erdogan said Turkey had improved its irrigation technology, wastewater management, and environmental practices and was willing to share its experience with Iraq, adding that an action plan had been shared with Iraqi authorities on the issue of water management between them.

'Iraq can't tolerate formation that threatens Turkey'

Iraq seeks to collaborate with Turkey against terror groups damaging regional stability such as ISIL, al-Kadhimi said, adding that Baghdad's stance was clear when it came to terrorism.

Speaking at the joint news conference, he stressed that Iraq cannot tolerate any formation that threatens Turkey.

The Iraqi premier went on to say that his country sought to build good relations with its neighbors and Turkey was one of the most significant regional economic stakeholders for Baghdad.

In cooperation with Turkey, Iraq can reconstruct from the devastation ISIL left in Iraq, he added.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all its territory - about a third of the country’s area - invaded in 2014. 

But the terror outfit still maintains sleeper cells and launches attacks periodically.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out anti-terror operations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

    EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

  2. US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

    US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

  3. 500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

    500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

  4. ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

    ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680
Recommended
Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s
Ankara hails US removal of Sudan from terrorism list

Ankara hails US removal of Sudan from terrorism list

EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey
Turkey, Iraq discuss security, economy in key meeting

Turkey, Iraq discuss security, economy in key meeting
US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM
Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

WORLD Putin explains Russias position on Karabakh

Putin explains Russia's position on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Russia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire on Dec.17.

ECONOMY Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey has extended the suspension of 20 percent tariffs on wheat, barley, and corn imports until April 30, 2021, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.