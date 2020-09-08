Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

  • September 08 2020 09:48:00

ANKARA
Dialogue between Turkey and Iran has a decisive role in solving many local problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept.8, speaking ahead of a regular high-level cooperation meeting between the two neighboring countries.

“Turkey and Iran dialogue has a decisive role in the solution of many regional problems. I believe that our cooperation will return to its previous levels as the pandemic conditions alleviate,” Erdoğan said at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting of Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council was held with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani via videoconference.

“Unfortunately, we had to hold this meeting through video conferencing due to the pandemic. Despite this, it is an important message that we have shown the will to hold our meeting,” Erdoğan said.

Ankara showed that Turkey stands by the Iranian people as it sent medical equipment and aid materials in the early stages of the outbreak, he said, adding, “I believe that by acting in solidarity, we will overcome this pandemic together.”

“We are continuing to keep the pandemic under control despite the increasing number of cases in recent days in Turkey. On one hand, we have strengthened our health system with the new hospitals equipped with the latest technology, and on the other hand, we are trying to put our economy back on track in production, export and tourism,” the president stated.

Erdoğan said he hoped Turkey and Iran woıuld leave the pandemic behind by further strengthening relations together.

The relations between two “friendly” countries, Turkey and Iran, are built on solid foundations throughout history, Rouhani said, adding, “For this reason, painful and unpleasant incidents could in no way harm the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.”

Rouhani said the border between Turkey and Iran has always been “the borders of peace and friendship.” He stated that especially in the past seven years, both governments had made great efforts based on bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

He drew attention to the fact that both countries are located in the sensitive region of the Middle East. “Turkey and Iran are the two great powers of the region. There was hostility and vindictiveness towards both countries. It also exists today. There is no way to be successful against such conspiracies other than by reinforcing friendly relations between the two countries,” he stated.

