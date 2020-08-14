Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

  • August 14 2020 17:17:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has completed discussions with 92 countries for resumption of flights, the country’s transportation and infrastructure minister said on Aug. 14.  

Turkey continues to operate scheduled and non-scheduled flights with 48 countries as of Aug. 13, Adil Karaismailoğlu said in a press release.

The 48 countries are Albania, Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Djibouti, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Mauritania, Moldova, Morocco, North Macedonia, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, Somalia, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Ukraine.

Flights with Kazakhstan, which were restarted on June 20 but suspended again on July 4 owing to a spike in virus cases, will resume from Sept. 1, the minister said.

He added that Turkey has restarted its domestic flight operations with maximum hygiene and safety measures.

The total number of people killed by the novel coronavirus around the world passed 750,000 on Aug. 13, with some countries toughening control measures as caseloads once again creep up.    
