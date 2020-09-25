Turkey in favor of dialogue for fair share of natural resources in east Med, says top security board

ANKARA

Turkey prefers dialogue for a fair share of the natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean, the National Security Council (MGK) said on Sept.24.

“Turkey is always in favor of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region,” a statement issued after the MGK meeting said.

The council was chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex and lasted for over four hours.

Turkey also urged all institutions, especially the EU, to respect its principled stance on the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara’s “attitude and actions” in the eastern Mediterranean were part of its stance on the side of “rightness, fairness, and justice” in every regional and global dispute, said the statement.

“All institutions, especially the European Union and the states involved in the disputes are urged to respect our country’s [Turkey’s] principled stance and rights and interests of the Turkish Cyprus [in eastern Mediterranean],” the statement read.

It also noted that Turkey has not and will not compromise its rights and interests on the land, sea, or in the air.

“Countries acting against international law, particularly on arming islands under demilitarized status, and agreements have been invited to reason,” said the statement.

Tensions have recently escalated in a dispute on energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, with France’s support, has disputed Turkey’s energy exploration, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast. Ankara and Athens decided to resume exploratory talks over disputes in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

The statement also said the council was briefed on anti-terror operations at home and abroad targeting all terror groups, including the PKK/YPG, FETÖ, ISIL, posing a threat to the unity, solidarity, and survival of Turkey. It also noted that Turkey would maintain its attitude towards peace and prosperity for Syria and Libya, where it supports counter-terrorism and stability within the framework of legitimacy.

The international community has also been invited to take concrete steps against illegitimate, terrorist organizations, and their supporters.