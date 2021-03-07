Turkey hopes Libya’s political process moves forward ‘swiftly’

ANKARA

Turkey hopes Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) will be swiftly formed through the confidence vote session to take place on March 8, urging the historic opportunity should not be wasted for the sake of some countries’ calculations and ambitions in Libya.

“We hope that the Government of National Unity, which was submitted to the House of Representatives by Prime Minister-designate [Abdelhamid] Dbaiba, will be formed swiftly by obtaining the vote of confidence and address Libya’s urgent problems,” Hami Aksoy, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said in a written statement over the weekend.

Aksoy’s statement came days before the House of Representatives’ vote on the new cabinet under the leadership of Dbaiba. The vote is expected to take place in Sirte, located between the territories controlled by the Tripoli and Tobruk administrations.

The approval of the new government is particularly important for the swift implementation of a road map for the political transition in Libya which is slated to hold the general elections on Dec. 24.

“This democratic step taken by our Libyan brothers and sisters in the political process on the basis of dialogue and national reconciliation presents an important window of opportunity for achieving lasting peace in Libya,” Aksoy stated.

He also urged “this historic opportunity should not be allowed to be wasted for the sake of some countries’ calculations and ambitions in Libya.”