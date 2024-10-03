Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent actions following a National Security Council (MGK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.

The meeting’s declaration criticized Israel’s decision to ban United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres from entering the country, calling it “the latest example of Israel's disregard for the law.”

Türkiye also vowed to stand by Lebanon as Israel's military actions continue to escalate in the region. "In the face of Israel's inhumane attacks, it was confirmed that Türkiye will stand by the brotherly Lebanese people and government with its nation and state," the statement read.

Additionally, the declaration urged international actors to intervene and prevent further Israeli aggression, which risks spreading conflict across the Middle East.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorist organizations in Syria, stating that military operations against these groups will continue "uninterruptedly." The MGK emphasized the importance of maintaining security along its borders amid ongoing regional instability.

