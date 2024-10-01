Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly to urgently consider using force in Gaza, invoking the 1950 Uniting for Peace resolution.

"Standing up for Palestine and Lebanon today means standing up for humanity, peace, and coexistence among different beliefs," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in capital Ankara.

He criticized what he termed "a handful of radical Zionists, blinded by blood and hatred," for exacerbating regional and global tensions, vowing, "We will never consent to this cruelty and barbarism" against Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

"The international community can no longer remain silent on Israel's thuggery that is setting the entire region on fire. If the Security Council fails to show the necessary will, the General Assembly's authority to recommend the use of force, as in the 1950 Unity for Peace Resolution, should be swiftly invoked," Erdoğan said.

Established in November 1950, the Uniting for Peace resolution allows the General Assembly to recommend collective measures, potentially including the use of armed force, when the Security Council fails to act in times of international crisis due to disagreement among its permanent members.

Erdoğan has persistently criticized the U.N. Security Council's inaction as Israel’s military actions have resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties and recent airstrikes in Lebanon. During his recent address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan urged the global community against Israeli aggressions and called for a reform within the U.N.

Erdoğan reiterated his stance that global peace should not be subject to the decisions of the five permanent Security Council members, using his slogan: "The world is bigger than five."

Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Erdoğan noted that as the U.N. General Assembly convened, Israel intensified its offensive in Lebanon, resulting in over 1,000 Lebanese fatalities, many of whom were children. In New York, he assured Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Türkiye's unwavering support.

"As a result of Israel's indiscriminate attacks, the needs of our Lebanese brothers are growing dramatically," Erdoğan stated.

He acknowledged Turkish NGOs' efforts to provide humanitarian aid in Lebanon despite challenging conditions and emphasized Turkey's increased diplomatic efforts to cease Israel's attacks.

He said Türkiye delivered 30 tons of humanitarian supplies on Wednesday, with plans to continue as security conditions permit.

"The international community can no longer remain silent in the face of this criminality by Israel, which is setting the entire region on fire," Erdoğan asserted, affirming that advocating for Palestine and Lebanon translates to advocating for "humanity, peace, and coexistence."

He urged Islamic countries to lead efforts against oppression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

'Seeds of Enmity'

Erdoğan expressed regret over the global community's inaction in pressuring Israel to accept a Hamas-proposed ceasefire.

"Israel sows seeds of enmity that will last for generations with its massacre policies, and those who support it are complicit in this crime," he warned, adding that Israel's actions undermine international law and tarnish the credibility of its supporters.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes targeting alleged Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, resulting in over 960 deaths and more than 2,770 injuries, as reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The conflict has claimed the lives of several Hezbollah leaders, including their chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have persisted since the Gaza conflict began, which has resulted in approximately 41,600 deaths, predominantly women and children, following a Hamas cross-border attack in October.

The international community has cautioned that Israeli operations in Lebanon threaten to escalate the Gaza conflict into a broader regional war.