Turkey, Greece to meet for 'consultative talks' in March

  • March 11 2021 09:01:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The next round of consultative talks between Turkey and Greece will be held in Athens on March 16-17, Turkish officials said on March 10. 

The two countries are looking for solutions to disputes regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

The previous round of meetings was in Istanbul on Jan. 25.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece to find fair and equitable settlements to issues in the Aegean began in 2002.

After the 60th round in March 2016, Athens suspended talks.

The next round of talks are expected to focus on bilateral disputes, including maritime boundaries and drilling rights in the region.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara last year sent several drill ships to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

