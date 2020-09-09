Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A meeting between Turkish and Greek military delegations, initially planned for Sept. 8 at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss methods for reducing risks of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, was rescheduled for Sept. 10.

According to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources, the technical talks - planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg - is postponed to Sept.10 by the NATO Military Committee.