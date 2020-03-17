Turkey, Germany, France and UK to discuss migration crisis

ANKARA - Reuters

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a teleconference on March 17 with German, French and British leaders to discuss Turkey's standoff with the European Union after it opened its borders to migrants trying to enter the bloc.

Tens of thousands of migrants tried to get into Greece, a European Union member state, after Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 deal with Brussels in return for EU aid.

Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, and fears that Syrian regime forces could drive another 3 million across its borders from the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib.

The European Union has called on Turkey to stop the migrants, from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Africa as well as Syria, trying to cross the border.

Greece has used tear gas and water cannon against the migrants, and both countries have sent troops or security forces to the border.

Ankara has accused Greek forces of shooting dead four migrants at the border.

The four leaders will discuss updating the 2016 agreement between the EU and Turkey under which the bloc pledged 6 billion euros ($6.8 million) in aid to finance projects for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The summit will also discuss Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, where a nearly two-week-old ceasefire struck by Russia and Turkey is broadly holding. Erdoğan has repeatedly said the European Union and NATO have to support Turkey to protect civilians there.