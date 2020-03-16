Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

  • March 16 2020 15:56:00

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

EDİRNE – Anadolu Agency
Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Riot police officers stand during clashes outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 6. (REUTERS Photo)

Four asylum seekers, injured by Greek security forces along the Turkey-Greece border, applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 16.   

Ali Cengiz Kalkan, the provincial health director of Northwestern Edirne province, told Anadolu Agency that the asylum seekers applied to the ECHR through their lawyers.

Apart from the four asylum seekers, 25 more, who had been subjected to violence by Greece, are preparing to apply to the international court, according to Kalkan.

As of March 16, asylum seekers have been waiting on the Greek border for the last 18 days to reach Europe. Greek security forces use disproportionate force on asylum seekers, with tear gas, pressurized water, and live ammunition.     

More than 10,000 asylum seekers spend their nights in tents struggling under harsh conditions as the weather gets colder.      

Turkey provided health services to 7,024 asylum seekers

Kalkan conveyed that Turkey has so far provided 7,024 asylum seekers with health services.     

He added that three asylum seekers were killed, and 213 injured during Greece's interventions, while 13 of them are still under treatment in hospitals.     

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.     

Late last month, Turkey announced it would no longer stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe via land, while banning boat crossings as too dangerous, accusing the EU of failing to keep promises under the 2016 migrant deal.     

Ankara also warned that due to incessant attacks on civilians in Idlib, Syria, a million refugees were moving toward Turkey's borders.     

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

  2. Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

    Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

  3. Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

    Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  4. Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

    Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

  5. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries
Recommended
How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus

How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus
Latest on the coronavirus: Deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

Latest on the coronavirus: Deaths pass 6,500 worldwide
Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership
Israels president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government
Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan
Lack of unity in Afghanistan complicates survival of peace deal

Lack of unity in Afghanistan complicates survival of peace deal
WORLD Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Four asylum seekers, injured by Greek security forces along the Turkey-Greece border, applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Ma
ECONOMY External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

The Turkish private sector's outstanding loans received from abroad decreased in January from end-2019, the country's Central Bank said on March 16.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.