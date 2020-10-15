Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

  • October 15 2020 09:03:00

Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

In a phone call on Oct. 14, the Turkish president and his Russian counterpart discussed the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, an official statement said.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Vladimir Putin that Turkey is in favor of a permanent solution to the Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute over Upper Karabakh within the framework of its status in the Minsk Group and the bilateral relations, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Armenia, which created a new crisis by attacking Azerbaijani territories, is trying to make its occupation lasting for nearly 30 years permanent, Erdogan said.

Also addressing the Syrian crisis, the Turkish president stressed that the momentum reached in the process of political solution on the crisis must be maintained. The duo also discussed the latest situation in Libya.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Some 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for some three decades.

The two states agreed to a humanitarian cease-fire taking effect on Saturday for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in Upper Karabakh.

The truce came after a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

But Armenian forces Sunday launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja - although the region is outside the front line zone - killing 10 civilians and injuring 35.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the U.S., have urged a new cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med
Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  2. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  3. Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

    Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

  4. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  5. Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case

    Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case
Recommended
Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues
Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med
Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey
Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey
Presidential aide urges US to be ‘fair and impartial’ on east Med

Presidential aide urges US to be ‘fair and impartial’ on east Med
Turkey proposes Minsk Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey proposes Minsk Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh
WORLD Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conceded on Oct. 14 that separatist fighters had been forced to withdraw from frontline positions in the north and south, describing the situation as "very serious".    
ECONOMY TAP set to supply Azerbaijans gas to Europe this year

TAP set to supply Azerbaijan's gas to Europe this year

BP, one of Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s main shareholders, confirms plans to ship gas to Europe from Azerbaijan by year-end
SPORTS English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign on Oct. 14 to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.  