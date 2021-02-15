Turkey eyeing more investments in Ethiopia: Envoy

ADDIS ABABA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is aiming to expand its investments in Ethiopia which already add up to billions of dollars, Ankara's ambassador to the African nation said.

Turkey's investments in Ethiopia currently stand at $2.5 billion, Yaprak Alp told Anadolu Agency.

It is the second-largest investor in Ethiopia after China - with its state-of-the-art textile industries and cable manufacturing firms.

The ambassador's remarks came ahead of Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen's scheduled visit to Turkey.

Demeke will meet Turkey's top officials to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of common interest, local broadcaster FANA reported.

Demeke, who is also the deputy prime minister, will inaugurate the newly built Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara.