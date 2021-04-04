Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials

ANKARA

Turkey on April 4 expressed concern over April 3's arrests of the former head of the Jordanian Royal Court as well as other former officials for “security reasons.”

"We do not see the stability and calm of Jordan, a country that is key to peace in the Middle East, as separate from Turkey's stability and calm," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting that Jordan is a key country for peace in the Middle East, the ministry said its stability and peace are as important as Turkey's.

"In this framework, we express our strong support for King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government, as well as for the tranquility, welfare and well-being of the friendly and brotherly people of Jordan," it said.

Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein was told to halt actions used to target the country's "security and stability", the military said on April 3.

In a statement published by the state news agency, it said the action was part of a broader security investigation in which a former minister, a member of the royal family and some other unidentified individuals were detained.

"We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an email.