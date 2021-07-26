Turkey expresses concern over developments in Tunisia

ANKARA

Turkey on July 26 expressed deep concern after Tunisia’s president sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament following violent mass protests nationwide.

“We are deeply concerned about the suspension of the activities of the parliament, which represents the will of the people, on July 25, 2021, when Republic Day is celebrated in Tunisia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

“The preservation of this exceptional position and democratic achievements of Tunisia, which is an exemplary success story in terms of the democratic process carried out in line with the expectations of the people in the region, is of great importance for the region as well as for Tunisia,” the ministry said.

Ankara said it hoped that democratic legitimacy would be restored as soon as possible within the framework of the provisions of the Tunisian constitution.

Ankara does not doubt that Tunisian people, who have successfully overcome many stages on the path to democracy, will also overcome this test, it said and added that Turkey would continue to stand by its brotherly Tunisia, with whom it has strong historical ties.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also reacted to the developments in Tunisia.

“What is happening in Tunisia is worrisome. The decisions prohibiting the elected parliament and MPs from fulfilling their duties is a coup against the constitutional order,” Şentop tweeted.

“Military/bureaucratic coup is illegitimate in Tunisia like it is everywhere. People of Tunisia will hold on to constitutional order and the law,” he added.

“The suspension of the elected parliament and the removal of the government in Tunisia, a friendly and brotherly country, is a blow to political legitimacy. This illegitimate initiative of the president of Tunisia has no constitutional basis,” Çelik said.

There are strong political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkey and Tunisia, which are rooted in history, Çelik said, adding Turkey stands by the Tunisian people and respects the struggle for democracy.