Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official

  • June 19 2020 09:03:10

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey expects Iraq to "act in cooperation and harmony" in its fight against the PKK terror group, an official said on June 18. 

"The operations 'Claw-Eagle' and 'Claw-Tiger' carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the northern regions of Iraq target the PKK terrorist organization, which threatens the national security of our country as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq," Hami Aksoy, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a written statement.

Aksoy said that these issues were also reminded to the relevant Iraqi authorities by Turkey's ambassador in Baghdad.

On June 15, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced the start of Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq, saying Turkish fighter jets destroyed caves where terrorists were taking shelter.

The operation was carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karajak, Zap, Avaşin-Basyan, and Hakurk.

Separately, Operation Claw-Tiger began in northern Iraq on June 18.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq- across the Turkish border- to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 

