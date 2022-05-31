Turkey expects fair treatment from EU: Official

  • May 31 2022 13:32:00

Turkey expects fair treatment from EU: Official

ANKARA
Turkey expects fair treatment from EU: Official

A senior Turkish official has called on the European Union to treat Turkey fairly, underlining that the candidate country’s reform process will be accelerated to the extent consideration for full membership is strengthened.

Turkey and the EU held the “Political Dialogue Meeting” at the level of political directors of both sides following a three-year hiatus.

The meeting took place in Ankara with the participation of deputy Foreign Ministers Faruk Kaymakçı and Sedat Önal from the Turkish side and Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora and Acting Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Maciej Popowski.

“We are happy to conduct this meeting after three years. Turkey is a candidate for membership to the EU. Beyond that, it is a key country regarding the defense, economy, energy security and migration management of Europe,” Kaymakçı said at the opening of the meeting.

Turkey is expecting fair treatment from the EU, Kaymakçı stated, noting the acceleration of Turkey’s reform process to the extent its membership prospect strengthens.

“Dialogue, we discussed all aspects of Turkey-EU relations with accession perspective and regional and international issues affecting our [EU] continent. We agreed that the dialogue between candidate Turkey and the EU should be enhanced in every field,” Kaymakçı tweeted.

Turkey and the EU diplomats discussed all the aspects of the bilateral ties, Turkey’s accession process as well as regional developments in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

Turkey remains a candidate country to the EU since 1999 but negotiations for its accession have been suspended in recent years.

Diplomacy, faruk kaymakcı,

TURKEY Demirören Media High School opened by education minister

Demirören Media High School opened by education minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  2. First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

    First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

  3. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  4. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  5. President Erdoğan speaks with leaders of Ukraine and Russia

    President Erdoğan speaks with leaders of Ukraine and Russia
Recommended
Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities
Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan
President Erdoğan speaks with leaders of Ukraine and Russia

President Erdoğan speaks with leaders of Ukraine and Russia
Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue

Turkey, EU to hold senior-level political dialogue
Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkey’s economy grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on May 31.
SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.