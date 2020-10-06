Turkey expanding grades for in-person education

  • October 06 2020 08:58:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
More students in Turkey will be taking in-person classes soon amid new measures to combat the novel coronavirus, the country’s president said on Oct. 5.

“We are starting face-to-face education in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 12th grades” in line with determined rules to ensure the students’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Separately, National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Twitter that in-person education in primary schools, rural schools, 8th and 12th grades and special schools will begin on Oct. 12.

Preschool and first-grade students had started in-person education on Sept. 21 while other students continued remote education.

Starting next week, Turkey will give free tablet computers to half a million students, Erdogan added.

Amid the pandemic, “nearly 847,000 people were supported with around 4 billion Turkish liras [$515.2 million] as unemployment compensation,” he said.

The amount of grants paid to employees and low-income groups reached 38 billion Turkish liras (around $4.8 billion), the president stressed.

 

 

