Turkey evacuates nationals from Ethiopia’s Tigray

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish nationals, who were stuck in Ethiopia's Tigray region, were evacuated to Addis Ababa, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Nov. 18.

“We brought our citizens, who were caught between the conflicts in the #Tigray region of Ethiopia, to Addis Ababa with our intensive initiatives,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

He added that the Turks will soon reunite with their families in Turkey.

Ethiopia launched what it described as a law enforcement operation Nov. 4 in Tigray after forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian army.