Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  • October 10 2021 13:25:00

Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

ISTANBUL
Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

2020 was the worst year in ties between Turkey and Europe but now they are slightly better, a rapporteur of the European Parliament has said, citing the resumption of dialogue between Turkey and Greece as a positive move.

Nacho Sanchez Amor, European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, met with Turkish journalists on Oct. 9 during a visit to Istanbul.

“The past year was the worst period of the Ankara-Brussels ties. It’s a little better today,” Amor said, referring to an escalation between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, which also deteriorated the Ankara-Brussels ties.

“The de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean and the resumption of high-level talks have created a positive momentum. The environment is much more suitable for resuming talks [between Turkey and the EU],” he suggested.

Turkey and Greece confronted in 2020 over overlapping continental shelf claims. The EU stood with Greece and threatened Turkey with sanctions should it continue its hydrocarbon activities in the region.

Turkey seems reluctant to pursue reforms for the EU process and that’s why there is a stagnation in the accession negotiations, the rapporteur stated, but denying that the EU is seeking other formulas than full membership.

On Turkey’s demand of the modernization of the customs union, Amor claimed that the European Parliament will unlikely approve it unless there is a visible improvement in the field of democracy.

On the ongoing migrant deal between Turkey and the EU, the rapporteur expressed the EU’s appreciation toward Turkey’s extraordinary efforts in handling the refugee problem, saying “We have fully fulfilled our political and financial responsibilities.”

On visa liberalization, Amor recalled that Turkey has to meet the remaining six benchmarks for visa liberalization.

Both upgrading customs union and visa liberalization were part of the 2016 migrant deal, but they were not yet met by the EU despite Ankara’s constant pressure.

European Union,

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster
Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria

Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.